Ayushman sings new song in his next movie

Mumbai,4/2: New age Superstar Ayushman Khurana showcased his singing ability by singing Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho for his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Ayushman is known for his awesome acting skills and amazing talent for choosing unorthodox scripts with messages. In his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he is playing a gay character. Ayushman is also awarded with a national award for the movie Andhadhun.