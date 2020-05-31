Bad News for Samsung Users , a special feature will be discontinued

South Korean giant Samsung has recently announced the closure of its exclusive service. The company has said that its S Voice assistant is being discontinued from June 1, that is, tomorrow is the last day to use it. This voice assistant for Samsung smartphones has been launched long before Bixby and now its official deadline has been announced.

Let’s know on which phone this feature works …

Samsung has also released a list of some Samsung models on its support page, on which this voice assistant works. This includes Samsung’s Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7, Galaxy A8, Galaxy A9, Galaxy Note FE, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy Note4, Galaxy Note3, Galaxy Note2, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S5 , Galaxy S4, Galaxy S3, Gear S, Gear S2, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear S3, Gear Sport.

For calling from Samsung S voice, things like setting commands, reminders can be done. In addition, it tells the user the time and can also search the given command on the Internet. However, after Samsung Galaxy S8, the company launched its powerful voice assistant Bixby.