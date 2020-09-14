Bad news: TV price may increase from October

Television prices (TV Price Increased) may increase from October. Because the 5% import duty concession was given on the open sale panel last year, it expires at the end of this month. The television industry is already under pressure as prices of fully manufactured panels (a key component in TV making) have risen by more than 50%.

According to the TOI report, it has been learned that the Ministry of Electronics and IT is in favor of increasing the import duty concession. The import duty concession has helped in increasing investment in TV manufacturing and as a result, the South Korean company Samsung will now start production in India by consolidating its production business from Vietnam. According to sources, however, the final decision will be taken by the Ministry of Finance, which is still in cold storage.