Barber Shop and Salon to open in New Delhi , Border sealed for one week

New Delhi, 1/6: The Delhi government has decided to open barbershop and salon in New Delhi. Delhi government has also decided to seal its border for one week. Only essential service will be exempted.

“We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens,”Delhi CM .

“Have sought suggestions on opening of borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.”