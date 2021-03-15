Batla House Encounter: Ariz Khan Sentenced to Death by Delhi Court

COVID-19 Updates World 120,506,076 World Confirmed: 120,506,076 Active: 20,788,054 Recovered: 97,051,131 Death: 2,666,891

USA 30,081,831 USA Confirmed: 30,081,831 Active: 7,365,356 Recovered: 22,169,240 Death: 547,235

Brazil 11,483,370 Brazil Confirmed: 11,483,370 Active: 1,141,235 Recovered: 10,063,808 Death: 278,327

India 11,385,339 India Confirmed: 11,385,339 Active: 219,225 Recovered: 11,007,352 Death: 158,762

Russia 4,400,045 Russia Confirmed: 4,400,045 Active: 303,975 Recovered: 4,003,576 Death: 92,494

UK 4,258,438 UK Confirmed: 4,258,438 Active: 635,997 Recovered: 3,496,925 Death: 125,516

Italy 3,223,142 Italy Confirmed: 3,223,142 Active: 531,266 Recovered: 2,589,731 Death: 102,145

Turkey 2,879,390 Turkey Confirmed: 2,879,390 Active: 148,825 Recovered: 2,701,076 Death: 29,489

Germany 2,578,835 Germany Confirmed: 2,578,835 Active: 139,776 Recovered: 2,365,100 Death: 73,959

Pakistan 607,453 Pakistan Confirmed: 607,453 Active: 22,038 Recovered: 571,878 Death: 13,537

China 90,049 China Confirmed: 90,049 Active: 175 Recovered: 85,238 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 15/3: The main accused of the Batla House encounter case Ariz Khan has been sentenced to death by a Delhi Court for killing a Delhi Police Inspector. Earlier the Delhi court had reserved its order on the quantum of sentence for Ariz Khan, who was allegedly associated with terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav had convicted Ariz Khan for the murder of Delhi Police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma. Found guilty under section 302 of the IPC, Ariz Khan could have been sentenced to death or handed life imprisonment.

Ariz Khan was convicted of the Murder of Delhi Police inspector MC Sharma on March 8. Earlier in 2013, co-accused Shahzad had been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2008 Batla House encounter.