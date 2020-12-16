BCCI announces Playing XI for the first Test Match

COVID-19 Updates World 73,930,456 World Confirmed: 73,930,456 Active: 20,342,394 Recovered: 51,943,484 Death: 1,644,578

Mumbai, 16/12: The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) has announced the playing xi for the 1st test match against Australia. The test match will be played under the lights and will be the 1st day/night test between the two sides.

BCCI has announced the team via Twitter. Prithvi Shaw has managed to keep his place in the team despite poor form, he will open alongside Mayank Aggarwal. The middle-order will comprise of Cheteswar Pujara, Captain Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Hanuma Vihari. Wriddhiman Saha was picked ahead of Rishab Pant as a wicket-keeper. R Ashwin is the lone spinner with Bumrah, Shami, and Umesh forming the pace troika.

PLAYING XI

Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteswar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane(vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah