BCCI announces Playing XI for the first Test Match

Breaking NewsCricketFeatured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 73,930,456
    World
    Confirmed: 73,930,456
    Active: 20,342,394
    Recovered: 51,943,484
    Death: 1,644,578
  • USA 17,143,942
    USA
    Confirmed: 17,143,942
    Active: 6,824,913
    Recovered: 10,007,956
    Death: 311,073
  • India 9,932,908
    India
    Confirmed: 9,932,908
    Active: 332,329
    Recovered: 9,456,449
    Death: 144,130
  • Brazil 6,974,258
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,974,258
    Active: 723,542
    Recovered: 6,067,862
    Death: 182,854
  • Russia 2,734,454
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,734,454
    Active: 509,790
    Recovered: 2,176,100
    Death: 48,564
  • Turkey 1,898,447
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 1,898,447
    Active: 220,375
    Recovered: 1,661,191
    Death: 16,881
  • UK 1,888,116
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,888,116
    Active: 1,823,208
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 64,908
  • Italy 1,870,576
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,870,576
    Active: 667,303
    Recovered: 1,137,416
    Death: 65,857
  • Germany 1,378,518
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,378,518
    Active: 351,526
    Recovered: 1,003,300
    Death: 23,692
  • Pakistan 445,977
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 445,977
    Active: 48,369
    Recovered: 388,598
    Death: 9,010
  • China 86,770
    China
    Confirmed: 86,770
    Active: 315
    Recovered: 81,821
    Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 16/12: The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) has announced the playing xi for the 1st test match against Australia. The test match will be played under the lights and will be the 1st day/night test between the two sides.

BCCI has announced the team via Twitter. Prithvi Shaw has managed to keep his place in the team despite poor form, he will open alongside Mayank Aggarwal. The middle-order will comprise of Cheteswar Pujara, Captain Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Hanuma Vihari. Wriddhiman Saha was picked ahead of Rishab Pant as a wicket-keeper. R Ashwin is the lone spinner with Bumrah, Shami, and Umesh forming the pace troika.

PLAYING XI

Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteswar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane(vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.