BCCI announces Playing XI for the first Test Match

World
WorldConfirmed: 73,930,456Active: 20,342,394Recovered: 51,943,484Death: 1,644,578
USA
USAConfirmed: 17,143,942Active: 6,824,913Recovered: 10,007,956Death: 311,073
India
IndiaConfirmed: 9,932,908Active: 332,329Recovered: 9,456,449Death: 144,130
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 6,974,258Active: 723,542Recovered: 6,067,862Death: 182,854
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 2,734,454Active: 509,790Recovered: 2,176,100Death: 48,564
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,898,447Active: 220,375Recovered: 1,661,191Death: 16,881
UK
UKConfirmed: 1,888,116Active: 1,823,208Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,908
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 1,870,576Active: 667,303Recovered: 1,137,416Death: 65,857
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,378,518Active: 351,526Recovered: 1,003,300Death: 23,692
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 445,977Active: 48,369Recovered: 388,598Death: 9,010
China
ChinaConfirmed: 86,770Active: 315Recovered: 81,821Death: 4,634
Mumbai, 16/12: The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) has announced the playing xi for the 1st test match against Australia. The test match will be played under the lights and will be the 1st day/night test between the two sides.
BCCI has announced the team via Twitter. Prithvi Shaw has managed to keep his place in the team despite poor form, he will open alongside Mayank Aggarwal. The middle-order will comprise of Cheteswar Pujara, Captain Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Hanuma Vihari. Wriddhiman Saha was picked ahead of Rishab Pant as a wicket-keeper. R Ashwin is the lone spinner with Bumrah, Shami, and Umesh forming the pace troika.
PLAYING XI
Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteswar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane(vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah