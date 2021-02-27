BCCI Announces women’s squad for the series against South Africa

-
World
114,087,468
WorldConfirmed: 114,087,468Active: 21,923,425Recovered: 89,632,751Death: 2,531,292
-
USA
29,137,887
USAConfirmed: 29,137,887Active: 9,080,476Recovered: 19,534,319Death: 523,092
-
India
11,079,979
IndiaConfirmed: 11,079,979Active: 159,558Recovered: 10,763,451Death: 156,970
-
Brazil
10,457,794
BrazilConfirmed: 10,457,794Active: 848,832Recovered: 9,355,974Death: 252,988
-
Russia
4,234,720
RussiaConfirmed: 4,234,720Active: 349,571Recovered: 3,799,406Death: 85,743
-
UK
4,163,085
UKConfirmed: 4,163,085Active: 1,261,501Recovered: 2,779,169Death: 122,415
-
Italy
2,888,923
ItalyConfirmed: 2,888,923Active: 404,664Recovered: 2,387,032Death: 97,227
-
Turkey
2,683,971
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,683,971Active: 98,754Recovered: 2,556,785Death: 28,432
-
Germany
2,436,506
GermanyConfirmed: 2,436,506Active: 122,885Recovered: 2,243,200Death: 70,421
-
Pakistan
578,797
PakistanConfirmed: 578,797Active: 21,554Recovered: 544,406Death: 12,837
-
China
89,887
ChinaConfirmed: 89,887Active: 230Recovered: 85,021Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 27/2: The women’s cricket team will return to playing International cricket against the touring South African team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the fixtures for the limited-overs series against South African women. India will play 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is in Lucknow from March 7 to 23.
Mithali Raj has been named as the captain of the ODI team while Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the T20I team against South Africa at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow.
The ODI and T20I squads have some notable absentees as Indian women will be without the services of Shikha Pandey, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ekta Bisht, and Taniya Bhatia.
India Women’s squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel.
India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur.
India women vs South Africa women fixture:
ODI series
1st ODI on March 7
2nd ODI on March 9
3rd ODI on March 12
4th ODI on March 14
5th ODI on March 17
T20I series
1st T20I on March 20
2nd T20I on March 21
3rd T20I on March 23