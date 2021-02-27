BCCI Announces women’s squad for the series against South Africa

FeaturedCricketSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 114,087,468
    World
    Confirmed: 114,087,468
    Active: 21,923,425
    Recovered: 89,632,751
    Death: 2,531,292
  • USA 29,137,887
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,137,887
    Active: 9,080,476
    Recovered: 19,534,319
    Death: 523,092
  • India 11,079,979
    India
    Confirmed: 11,079,979
    Active: 159,558
    Recovered: 10,763,451
    Death: 156,970
  • Brazil 10,457,794
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,457,794
    Active: 848,832
    Recovered: 9,355,974
    Death: 252,988
  • Russia 4,234,720
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,234,720
    Active: 349,571
    Recovered: 3,799,406
    Death: 85,743
  • UK 4,163,085
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,163,085
    Active: 1,261,501
    Recovered: 2,779,169
    Death: 122,415
  • Italy 2,888,923
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,888,923
    Active: 404,664
    Recovered: 2,387,032
    Death: 97,227
  • Turkey 2,683,971
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,683,971
    Active: 98,754
    Recovered: 2,556,785
    Death: 28,432
  • Germany 2,436,506
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,436,506
    Active: 122,885
    Recovered: 2,243,200
    Death: 70,421
  • Pakistan 578,797
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 578,797
    Active: 21,554
    Recovered: 544,406
    Death: 12,837
  • China 89,887
    China
    Confirmed: 89,887
    Active: 230
    Recovered: 85,021
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 27/2: The women’s cricket team will return to playing International cricket against the touring South African team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the fixtures for the limited-overs series against South African women. India will play 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is in Lucknow from March 7 to 23.

Mithali Raj has been named as the captain of the ODI team while Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the T20I team against South Africa at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow.

The ODI and T20I squads have some notable absentees as Indian women will be without the services of Shikha Pandey, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ekta Bisht, and Taniya Bhatia.

India Women’s squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel.

India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur.

India women vs South Africa women fixture:

ODI series

1st ODI on March 7

2nd ODI on March 9

3rd ODI on March 12

4th ODI on March 14

5th ODI on March 17

T20I series

1st T20I on March 20

2nd T20I on March 21

3rd T20I on March 23

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.