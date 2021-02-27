BCCI Announces women’s squad for the series against South Africa

COVID-19 Updates World 114,087,468 World Confirmed: 114,087,468 Active: 21,923,425 Recovered: 89,632,751 Death: 2,531,292

Mumbai, 27/2: The women’s cricket team will return to playing International cricket against the touring South African team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the fixtures for the limited-overs series against South African women. India will play 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is in Lucknow from March 7 to 23.

Mithali Raj has been named as the captain of the ODI team while Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the T20I team against South Africa at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow.

The ODI and T20I squads have some notable absentees as Indian women will be without the services of Shikha Pandey, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ekta Bisht, and Taniya Bhatia.

India Women’s squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel.

India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur.

India women vs South Africa women fixture:

ODI series

1st ODI on March 7

2nd ODI on March 9

3rd ODI on March 12

4th ODI on March 14

5th ODI on March 17

T20I series

1st T20I on March 20

2nd T20I on March 21

3rd T20I on March 23