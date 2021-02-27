Odisha Government Issues new COVID 19 Guidelines for the Month of March

COVID-19 Updates World 114,087,270 World Confirmed: 114,087,270 Active: 21,923,232 Recovered: 89,632,747 Death: 2,531,291

USA 29,137,690 USA Confirmed: 29,137,690 Active: 9,080,284 Recovered: 19,534,315 Death: 523,091

India 11,079,979 India Confirmed: 11,079,979 Active: 159,558 Recovered: 10,763,451 Death: 156,970

Brazil 10,457,794 Brazil Confirmed: 10,457,794 Active: 848,832 Recovered: 9,355,974 Death: 252,988

Russia 4,234,720 Russia Confirmed: 4,234,720 Active: 349,571 Recovered: 3,799,406 Death: 85,743

UK 4,163,085 UK Confirmed: 4,163,085 Active: 1,261,501 Recovered: 2,779,169 Death: 122,415

Italy 2,888,923 Italy Confirmed: 2,888,923 Active: 404,664 Recovered: 2,387,032 Death: 97,227

Turkey 2,683,971 Turkey Confirmed: 2,683,971 Active: 98,754 Recovered: 2,556,785 Death: 28,432

Germany 2,436,506 Germany Confirmed: 2,436,506 Active: 122,885 Recovered: 2,243,200 Death: 70,421

Pakistan 578,797 Pakistan Confirmed: 578,797 Active: 21,554 Recovered: 544,406 Death: 12,837

China 89,887 China Confirmed: 89,887 Active: 230 Recovered: 85,021 Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, 27/2: The government of Odisha has issued fresh guidelines for the month of March. Two thousand people are allowed to organize ‘jatra'(traditional Odia stage play). Permission of district collector and Police commissioner is necessary to conduct ‘jatra’.

Similarly, 500 people are allowed to attend weddings and cremations.

Containment zones will be declared if necessary. More than 500 people are not allowed to gather at any event. In the case of containment zones, 250 people are allowed to gather.

Wearing the mask, sanitizing hands, and social distancing is compulsory.