Odisha Government Issues new COVID 19 Guidelines for the Month of March

Bhubaneswar, 27/2: The government of Odisha has issued fresh guidelines for the month of March. Two thousand people are allowed to organize ‘jatra'(traditional Odia stage play). Permission of district collector and Police commissioner is necessary to conduct ‘jatra’.
Similarly, 500 people are allowed to attend weddings and cremations.
Containment zones will be declared if necessary. More than 500 people are not allowed to gather at any event. In the case of containment zones, 250 people are allowed to gather.
Wearing the mask, sanitizing hands, and social distancing is compulsory.