Mumbai-based man rapes Model in Hotel Room. Find out more!

COVID-19 Updates World 114,087,468 World Confirmed: 114,087,468 Active: 21,923,425 Recovered: 89,632,751 Death: 2,531,292

USA 29,137,887 USA Confirmed: 29,137,887 Active: 9,080,476 Recovered: 19,534,319 Death: 523,092

India 11,079,979 India Confirmed: 11,079,979 Active: 159,558 Recovered: 10,763,451 Death: 156,970

Brazil 10,457,794 Brazil Confirmed: 10,457,794 Active: 848,832 Recovered: 9,355,974 Death: 252,988

Russia 4,234,720 Russia Confirmed: 4,234,720 Active: 349,571 Recovered: 3,799,406 Death: 85,743

UK 4,163,085 UK Confirmed: 4,163,085 Active: 1,261,501 Recovered: 2,779,169 Death: 122,415

Italy 2,888,923 Italy Confirmed: 2,888,923 Active: 404,664 Recovered: 2,387,032 Death: 97,227

Turkey 2,683,971 Turkey Confirmed: 2,683,971 Active: 98,754 Recovered: 2,556,785 Death: 28,432

Germany 2,436,506 Germany Confirmed: 2,436,506 Active: 122,885 Recovered: 2,243,200 Death: 70,421

Pakistan 578,797 Pakistan Confirmed: 578,797 Active: 21,554 Recovered: 544,406 Death: 12,837

China 89,887 China Confirmed: 89,887 Active: 230 Recovered: 85,021 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 27/2: A 22-Year-old model is raped by a Mumbai-based man in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area. The woman alleged that she was raped in a hotel in the city.

An FIR has been registered in the case. In her complaint, the woman has said that the man, known to her, had come to Delhi with his family.

She said the man asked her to meet him at Delhi’s Khan Market and then took her to a five-star hotel where he raped her. He also threatened her if she dared to speak about the incident, the woman has alleged.

She said in her complaint that the accused had asked her to meet him at his friend’s place in Delhi but she refused. He later asked her to meet him in Delhi’s Khan Market where they had breakfast.

A senior police officer has told PTI that a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC against the 28-year-old South Mumbai-based man on February 23 and a team was sent to Mumbai to nab him.