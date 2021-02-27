Mumbai-based man rapes Model in Hotel Room. Find out more!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 27/2: A 22-Year-old model is raped by a Mumbai-based man in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area. The woman alleged that she was raped in a hotel in the city.

An FIR has been registered in the case. In her complaint, the woman has said that the man, known to her, had come to Delhi with his family.

She said the man asked her to meet him at Delhi’s Khan Market and then took her to a five-star hotel where he raped her. He also threatened her if she dared to speak about the incident, the woman has alleged.

She said in her complaint that the accused had asked her to meet him at his friend’s place in Delhi but she refused. He later asked her to meet him in Delhi’s Khan Market where they had breakfast.

A senior police officer has told PTI that a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC against the 28-year-old South Mumbai-based man on February 23 and a team was sent to Mumbai to nab him.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
