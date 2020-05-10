BCCI should allow players to play in global T20 League: Irfan and Raina

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should give a chance to play in the foreign T20 league Indians, said two cricketers Suresh Rain and Irfan Pathan. Players who have been dropped from the national team should be given the opportunity to play in the foreign T20 league. The BCCI and the International Cricket Council (ICC) should come up with some plans in this regard. “We should be given the opportunity to play in at least two different foreign leagues as a result of being dropped from the national team,” Raina said while attending an Instagram live session. Irfan made the same comment.

Different countries have different mentalities. In Australia, a player can debut in 29 years old. But in India, a player has never made it to the team in 30 years. So as long as we are fit we are ready to play for the country. Irfan announced his retirement from all formats of cricket in January this year. “So players who have made it to the age of 30 and are not in the running for the national team should be given the opportunity to play in at least the foreign T20 league,” Irfan said. Not to mention, the BCCI has banned its players from playing in the Foreign T20 League before announcing his retirement. Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement last year and was awarded the BCCI No Objection Certificate to play in the Global T20 League Canada. As the only Indian cricketer, he had a chance to play in the foreign T20 league.