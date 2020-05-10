75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic : Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, 10/5: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that 75 percent of cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or mild and arrangements are being made for the treatment of mild COVID-19 cases at home as per the guidelines issued by the center. He said,” We are arranging more trains for the migrants. I appeal to them to not travel on foot. It is not safe. We take your responsibility. We are here to take care of you,”

He also added that at least 82 percent of 73 coronavirus deaths in the national capital were of those who were above the age of 50.