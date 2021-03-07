Bengal CM to Protest against LPG Price Hike as PM Address massive rally in Kolkata

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 7/3:  Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take on the central government’s LPG Price hike by leading a “padayatra” in Siliguri. Today PM Modi is addressing a massive rally in Kolkata.

Thousands of people, especially women, are likely to assemble at Darjeeling More at 1 pm to join the protest march, the Trinamool Congress said.

“We need to organize massive demonstrations to make our voices heard. Many of those taking part in the rally will carry empty LPG cylinders to mark the protest,” Ms Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI following her arrival in Siliguri from Kolkata on Saturday.

State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, who accompanied Ms Banerjee to north Bengal, said the rally has been organized ahead of International Women’s Day, and scores of women would be joining the rally.

Among others, TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty will also take part in the rally.

 

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
