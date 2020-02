Bengal is in pole position to enter into the Semifinals of Ranji Trophy

Cuttack, 23/2: Bengal’s position in the Ranji trophy went from strength to strength as they amassed a lead of 443 runs at the stumps of day 4. Odisha needs a miracle to win on the final day.

Bengal ended the day with 361/7 by virtue of half-centuries from Shreevats Goswami, Abhishek Raman, and Shabaz Ahmad.

Odisha bowlers toiled hard but didn’t fetch any reward. Govind Poddar took 3 wickets and Anurag Sarangi claimed 2 wickets.