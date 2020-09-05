ଗୁରୁ ଦିବସ ଅବସରରେ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଓ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୫ା୯(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପ୍ରତିବର୍ଷ ସେପ୍ଟେମ୍ବର ୫ତାରିଖକୁ ଗୁରୁଦିବସ ଭାବେ ପାଳନ କରାଯାଇଥାଏ । ପ୍ରତିବର୍ଷ ପରି ଆଜି ଗୁରୁଦିବସ । ଆଜିର ଦିନରେ ଭାରତର ପୂର୍ବତନ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଡଃ ସର୍ବପଲ୍ଲୀ ରାଧାକ୍ରିଷ୍ଣନ ଜନ୍ମ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଥିଲେ । ସେ ଏକ ସଙ୍ଗରେ ଜଣେ ଶିକ୍ଷକ, ଶିକ୍ଷାବିତ, ଦାର୍ଶନିକ ଓ କୁଟନୈତିଜ୍ଞ । ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ପ୍ରଧନାମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ଓ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାସହ ଗୁରୁଦିବସ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ପଦ୍ମଶ୍ରୀ ସୁଦର୍ଶନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଏକ ବାଲୁକା କଳା ନିର୍ମାଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

Teachers play pivotal role in nurturing young minds to be ready for future and contribute to society. On #TeachersDay , my heartfelt tribute to all teachers & homage to exemplary teacher, scholar, philosopher & former President Dr S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/97Sv7PfmPm

We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes

