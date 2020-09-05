ଗୁରୁ ଦିବସ ଅବସରରେ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଓ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୫ା୯(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପ୍ରତିବର୍ଷ ସେପ୍ଟେମ୍ବର ୫ତାରିଖକୁ ଗୁରୁଦିବସ ଭାବେ ପାଳନ କରାଯାଇଥାଏ । ପ୍ରତିବର୍ଷ ପରି ଆଜି ଗୁରୁଦିବସ । ଆଜିର ଦିନରେ ଭାରତର ପୂର୍ବତନ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଡଃ ସର୍ବପଲ୍ଲୀ ରାଧାକ୍ରିଷ୍ଣନ ଜନ୍ମ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଥିଲେ । ସେ ଏକ ସଙ୍ଗରେ ଜଣେ ଶିକ୍ଷକ, ଶିକ୍ଷାବିତ, ଦାର୍ଶନିକ ଓ କୁଟନୈତିଜ୍ଞ । ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ପ୍ରଧନାମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ଓ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାସହ ଗୁରୁଦିବସ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ପଦ୍ମଶ୍ରୀ ସୁଦର୍ଶନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଏକ ବାଲୁକା କଳା ନିର୍ମାଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

