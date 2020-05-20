Beware : Hacker are targeting your phone by Coronavirus Update

Hackers are constantly targeting people by using the coronavirus. Due to the lockdown, the use of smartphones has increased a lot at this time, and in the meantime, there is a big danger looming large on your phone. In view of this, the CBI has issued an alert for mobile users. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the country’s investigative agency, has asked the state police and legal institutions to keep an eye on malware. Actually this dangerous virus claims to be associated with the Coronavirus update.

Officials said that a banking trojan named Cerberus took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to send SMS to users to download fake links, which contain software to hack. Hackers design the link in such a way that it looks absolutely real. Under modus operandi, the software is downloaded into the phone as soon as it is clicked on the link sent by SMS and transfers it to the hacker by stealing the user’s personal information.