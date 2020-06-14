Beware:This wallpaper is crashing android phones..

A few days ago many Android users (Android users) complained about a photo that the phone was crashing after applying it like wallpaper. The photo had a scenery view, showing mountains, rivers, clouds, but no one understood why the phones were getting crashed because of this photo. But now the person who has clicked this photo has himself revealed the reason for this problem.

BBC Tech Reporters said that by setting this photo as a wallpaper, the phone automatically starts turning on and off again. Google Pixel and Samsung phones have also been affected by this.

When this photo went viral, scientist and photographer Gaurav Aggarwal from San Diego spoke to the BBC. He told that this phone was taken in 2019 at St Mary Lake in Glacier National Park, Montana, where he went with his wife. Aggarwal told that he had clicked this phone with his Nikon camera.