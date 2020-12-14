Bharti Singh makes a Return to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Entertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
Mumbai, 14/12: Comedian Bharti Singh on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share the news of her return to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Rumours of Bharti’s ouster from the show was doing the rounds after she and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by NCB in an alleged Drug case.

Putting an end to the rumours, Bharti shared a photo of herself dressed in bright red colour salwar kameez and wrote, “Red is the colour of Bonding of 2 Hearts. ❤️ #kapilsharmshow every sat-sun 9.30pm @sonytvofficial, jwellry by- @divasmantra
jwellry, managed by- @allboutcommunication, hairstyles- @noorjahansaiyyed, make-up- @vishnu9352”

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
