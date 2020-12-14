Bharti Singh makes a Return to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

-
World
72,740,961
WorldConfirmed: 72,740,961Active: 20,173,532Recovered: 50,946,630Death: 1,620,799
-
USA
16,737,267
USAConfirmed: 16,737,267Active: 6,706,369Recovered: 9,724,439Death: 306,459
-
India
9,885,447
IndiaConfirmed: 9,885,447Active: 353,773Recovered: 9,388,274Death: 143,400
-
Brazil
6,901,990
BrazilConfirmed: 6,901,990Active: 737,618Recovered: 5,982,953Death: 181,419
-
Russia
2,681,256
RussiaConfirmed: 2,681,256Active: 509,068Recovered: 2,124,797Death: 47,391
-
UK
1,849,403
UKConfirmed: 1,849,403Active: 1,785,233Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,170
-
Italy
1,843,712
ItalyConfirmed: 1,843,712Active: 686,031Recovered: 1,093,161Death: 64,520
-
Turkey
1,836,728
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,836,728Active: 216,531Recovered: 1,603,780Death: 16,417
-
Germany
1,338,483
GermanyConfirmed: 1,338,483Active: 348,177Recovered: 967,900Death: 22,406
-
Pakistan
440,787
PakistanConfirmed: 440,787Active: 47,236Recovered: 384,719Death: 8,832
-
China
86,741
ChinaConfirmed: 86,741Active: 313Recovered: 81,794Death: 4,634
Mumbai, 14/12: Comedian Bharti Singh on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share the news of her return to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.
Rumours of Bharti’s ouster from the show was doing the rounds after she and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by NCB in an alleged Drug case.
Putting an end to the rumours, Bharti shared a photo of herself dressed in bright red colour salwar kameez and wrote, “Red is the colour of Bonding of 2 Hearts. #kapilsharmshow every sat-sun 9.30pm @sonytvofficial, jwellry by- @divasmantra
jwellry, managed by- @allboutcommunication, hairstyles- @noorjahansaiyyed, make-up- @vishnu9352”