Famous Big Boss contestant and actress Himanshi Khurana has been tested positive for Coronavirus. She took to Instagram to share this news.

“I want to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening,” wrote Himanshi.