Shocking : Chinese laborers are given unproven Coronavirus vaccine

Laborers of government companies of China are being given a Covid-19 Vaccine. After the workers, this vaccine will be given to government officials and employees of the vaccine company. After this, there will be a number of teachers, supermarket workers, and people traveling in risky areas. This Chinese corona vaccine has not yet been certified globally. Despite this, Chinese authorities are vaccinating thousands of people by ignoring the traditional screening process.

Without worrying about the effects of the vaccine, the government is injecting this vaccine into workers whom it considers important. These important workers also include employees of pharmaceutical firms. Government officials are planning to give this vaccine to more and more people.