New Delhi, 2/3: In a major development, the supreme court has rejected the curative petition filed by Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta. He had now only can apply for mercy petition. The Nirbhaya convicts were scheduled to be hanged on March 3. The curative petition was considered by a bench of justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan in the chamber of Justice Ramana.