Big Corruption in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, 18 arrested

A scam has come to light in the biggest scheme of the Modi government. In the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Saman Nidhi Yojana), some people have also been found who were taking advantage of this despite not being eligible. The Tamil Nadu government has revealed a big scam worth more than Rs 110 crore in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, which benefits the poor. Explain that the investigation has revealed that fraudulent payments of more than Rs 110 crore were withdrawn online. According to the report of Indian Express, at present, 18 people have been arrested in this case.

Principal Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that he saw for the first time in August that the number of beneficiaries in this scheme has increased abnormally. This happened, especially in 13 districts. Bedi said that 18 people, who were agents or brokers, have been arrested. While 80 officials associated with the agriculture scheme have been dismissed and 34 officials have been suspended.