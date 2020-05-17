Big News : IPL will be organised instead of T20 World Cup!

Due to Coronavirus, all cricket events are stalled all over the world. However, preparations are being made to return to cricket in Australia next month. Where the competitive cricket will be played for the first time after the lockdown with the Darwin and District Cricket Competition T20 tournament from June 6 next month. At the same time, the Pakistan team has almost agreed to visit England in July. However, when cricket returns, there will be a lot of changes in it. It is discussed that the matches will be held in an empty stadium. However, given the threat of the epidemic, the ICC is preparing to postpone the T20 World Cup to be hosted in Australia this year. According to a report, the T20 World Cup to be held this year will be postponed and the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in the October November time slot in place of the T20 World Cup.

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor also feels that the T20 World Cup will be postponed this year and because of this, the BCCI will get a window to organize the IPL. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15 this year as per the schedule. Taylor said that if the IPL is organized then the travel player will not have personal responsibility, nor does the board.