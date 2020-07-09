Big News : Whatsapp and Instagram to merge with Facebook

The merger of Facebook which is recognized as the largest social media platform in the world, with Whatsapp and Instagram is looking more likely Facebook had acquired WhatsApp and Instagram, which is the biggest acquisition so far. After buying two popular platforms, there was speculation whether the three platforms would ever be integrated to work together. Last year, Facebook chief Zuckerberg made it clear that he had plans to merge the three platforms to provide a unique service in the future.

This three-in-one platform of Facebook – now Facebook is preparing to merge WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger together. That is, WhatsApp, Instagram users will also be able to communicate among themselves on this platform. Given the tremendous reach of these social media platforms, it can be said that this three in one platform of Facebook will also be a game-changer in the field of video conferencing.