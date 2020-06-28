Bihar Cabinet Minister and his wife found Corona positive

Bihar, 28/6: In big breaking news from Kathiar Bihar , a cabinet minister of the state and his wife have been found Corona positive. Both of them were sent for testing after finding symptoms of COVID-19 and both of them have been found positive in the report. The ministers found positive are BJP’s stalwart and belong to the Katihar region.

Both the husband and wife have been admitted to the medical college of Katihar for treatment at present. It should be known that the graph of this epidemic is increasing rapidly in Bihar. The disease has caught two former MPs and a BJP MLA before the minister and his wife. Apart from BJP MLA Jiveesh Mishra, who is ill from Corona, RJD strongman Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and former MP Putul Kumari are also included.