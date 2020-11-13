Bihar maange recounting? Twittersphere joins the Bihar battle!

New Delhi, 13/11: Bihar elections ended recently, but the political drama is far from over. Tejaswi Yadav’s RJD created history by being the single party that achieved a majority, yet the coalition of RJD, Congress, and the Communist parties failed to defeat the NDA alliance of BJP and JDU. Tejaswi Yadav had approached the Election Commissioner on account that the winning alliance of NDA had used methods which were dangerous for the democracy. RJD accused NDA of tampering of votes in 119 seats which led to the defeat of RJD and its allies. It seems that now, even the Twittersphere joined in the fight with Tejaswi and the netizens became divided, each choosing the side of their respective political ideologies. The hashtag of Bihar needs recounting started by the founder of the Tribal Army, and a young socio-political activist of Bihar, Hansraj Meena gained momentum as various people pointed out that there might have been some sort of foul play involved in NDA’s win in Bihar. According to several people, most of the meetings and gatherings conducted by NDA had empty chairs but the ones done by Tejaswi boasted of a huge crowd. Now, several netizens were quick to point out that when the meetings and gatherings had empty chairs, how did the NDA managed to win and that too by such a narrow margin! The hashtag started by the young activist Hansraj has been trending on Indian Twittersphere for quite some time now, and most of the tweets are in support of recounting, accusing the Bhartiya Janata Dal(BJP) of misusing their powers to help NDA gain the throne in Bihar. The official Twitter page of RJD has shared a table showing the votes won by different parties and has questioned that NDA was only ahead of the “Mahagathbandhan” of Congress, RJD, and the Communist parties by 12,270 votes, yet managed to win 15 seats more than them. RJD Supremo, Tejaswi Yadav accused the Election Commissioner of favoring the NDA, claiming that while the people of Bihar were in support of Mahagathbandhan, the Election Commission was in support of the party ruling the country, and its ally. Yadav stated that he was not going to weep about the loss, but was looking into things and was prepared to fight for the “democratic” right of the people. Earlier, Tejaswi had slammed the opposition saying that the opponents had used all the tricks they had in their playbook, yet couldn’t defeat RJD. He had said that NDA had used money, muscle, and deceit to fool the people, yet couldn’t stop RJD from becoming the party which had secured the highest number of votes polled.

The Indian Twittersphere became frenzy as the allegations from Tejaswi and his alleys became public and the hashtag seemed to put fuel to the already burning fire of accusations against the NDA for using undemocratic means to win elections and come to power. Although the EC stated that the win by NDA was without any unfair means and the counting of votes was done without any external factor playing a role, it seems like netizens along with Tejaswi Yadav are not paying any heed to it. Whatever the outcome may be, as of now, NDA has won the elections, and the chances of votes being recounted seem very low. The only positive outcome that RJD can take from this lies in the fact that they became the party which had single-handedly secured the highest number of votes and that the popularity of their candidate Tejaswi Yadav was so immense that BJP had to get the Prime Minister and other Cabinet Ministers in order to make the NDA alliance of BJP and JDU win the elections.