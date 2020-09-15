Bill Gates expressed hope that corona vaccine will be available soon, said- India’s Co-operation needed

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has expressed hope that the Coronavirus In India will be available in the first quarter of 2021 next year. In an interview with the news agency PTI, Gates said, “By the first quarter of next year, many vaccines of COVID-19 will be in the last phase.” Gates said that “I am very hopeful that by the first quarter of next year, many vaccines of COVID-19 will be in the final stages”.

Gates also acknowledged the importance of India in vaccine products. He said that India is a major vaccine producing country and we need India’s support for the production of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gates has said that we all want a safe and effective vaccine in India as soon as possible. Industrialist Gates said that ‘we all want that we get the vaccine from India as soon as possible, once we know that it is very effective and very safe.’