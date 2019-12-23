BJP holds massive rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act in Kolkatta

Kolkatta, 23/12: BJP’s working president JP Nadda took out a massive rally in support of the law in a bid to counter the claims of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Nadda was joined by other senior BJP leaders including party’s Secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The march started from the Hind Cinema-CR Avenue and will culminate at Shyambazar.