SIT submits final probe report to HC in Kunduli rape and murder case

Cuttack, 23/12: The Special investigation team (SIT) has submitted its report on the Kunduli rape and murder case to the Odisha High Court on Monday. Kunduli case refers to the rape and murder of a tribal girl in Kunduli.

The high court has instructed the SIT to submit its final report by December 23.

The counsel of the victim and human rights lawyer Shrejee Bhavsar said he prayed the court for a copy of the final probe report. But the court told him to get the report from the trial court. It also said that there is an option to challenge the report.

The SIT team consists of 3 members DIG of the South-Western Range, Shefeen Ahamed K, DIG, Southern Range, Satyabrata Bhoi and DIG, Northern Range, Himanshu Lal.