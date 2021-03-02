BJP leader Nandkumar Singh Chauhan passes away

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 2/3: BJP Leader and MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa, Nandkumar Singh Chauhan passed away on Tuesday.

He had tested positive for Coronavirus and undergoing treatment in Bhopal. However, his condition deteriorated and he was airlifted to Medanta hospital where he was on the ventilator.

He is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters, a BJP spokesman said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the veteran leader.

“Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief over Chauhan’s death.

“Nandu Bhaiya gave his best to the party as the state BJP president. His mortal remains will reach his ancestral village today. I offer my tributes to him,” tweeted the CM.

 

