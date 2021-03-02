BJP leader Nandkumar Singh Chauhan passes away

-
New Delhi, 2/3: BJP Leader and MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa, Nandkumar Singh Chauhan passed away on Tuesday.
He had tested positive for Coronavirus and undergoing treatment in Bhopal. However, his condition deteriorated and he was airlifted to Medanta hospital where he was on the ventilator.
He is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters, a BJP spokesman said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the veteran leader.
“Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2021
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief over Chauhan’s death.
“Nandu Bhaiya gave his best to the party as the state BJP president. His mortal remains will reach his ancestral village today. I offer my tributes to him,” tweeted the CM.
लोकप्रिय जननेता नंदू भैया, हम सबको छोड़कर चले गये। हमारे सब प्रयास विफल हुए।
नंदू भैया के रूप में @BJP4India ने एक आदर्श कार्यकर्ता, कुशल संगठक, समर्पित जननेता को खो दिया। मैं व्यथित हूं।
नंदू भैया का जाना मेरे लिए व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। pic.twitter.com/ZldBui0I71
— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 2, 2021