BJP leader Nandkumar Singh Chauhan passes away

COVID-19 Updates World 115,031,551 World Confirmed: 115,031,551 Active: 21,722,583 Recovered: 90,757,614 Death: 2,551,354

USA 29,314,254 USA Confirmed: 29,314,254 Active: 8,969,496 Recovered: 19,817,532 Death: 527,226

India 11,124,527 India Confirmed: 11,124,527 Active: 168,331 Recovered: 10,798,921 Death: 157,275

Brazil 10,589,608 Brazil Confirmed: 10,589,608 Active: 876,672 Recovered: 9,457,100 Death: 255,836

Russia 4,257,650 Russia Confirmed: 4,257,650 Active: 348,121 Recovered: 3,823,074 Death: 86,455

UK 4,182,009 UK Confirmed: 4,182,009 Active: 1,099,172 Recovered: 2,959,884 Death: 122,953

Italy 2,938,371 Italy Confirmed: 2,938,371 Active: 424,333 Recovered: 2,416,093 Death: 97,945

Turkey 2,711,479 Turkey Confirmed: 2,711,479 Active: 104,660 Recovered: 2,578,181 Death: 28,638

Germany 2,455,569 Germany Confirmed: 2,455,569 Active: 120,045 Recovered: 2,264,600 Death: 70,924

Pakistan 582,528 Pakistan Confirmed: 582,528 Active: 22,184 Recovered: 547,406 Death: 12,938

China 89,923 China Confirmed: 89,923 Active: 200 Recovered: 85,087 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 2/3: BJP Leader and MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa, Nandkumar Singh Chauhan passed away on Tuesday.

He had tested positive for Coronavirus and undergoing treatment in Bhopal. However, his condition deteriorated and he was airlifted to Medanta hospital where he was on the ventilator.

He is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters, a BJP spokesman said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the veteran leader.

“Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted.

Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief over Chauhan’s death.

“Nandu Bhaiya gave his best to the party as the state BJP president. His mortal remains will reach his ancestral village today. I offer my tributes to him,” tweeted the CM.