Ravi Shastri takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

New Delhi, 2/3: Team India head coach Ravi Shastri took to social media and shared a picture of him taking his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. In the post, he thanked the “amazing medical professionals and scientists for empowering India against the pandemic”.

“Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals and scientists for empowering India against the pandemic,” he captioned the image.

Covid-19 vaccination drive has entered its second phase and people in the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are eligible.