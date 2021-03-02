Ravi Shastri takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

-
New Delhi, 2/3: Team India head coach Ravi Shastri took to social media and shared a picture of him taking his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. In the post, he thanked the “amazing medical professionals and scientists for empowering India against the pandemic”.
“Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals and scientists for empowering India against the pandemic,” he captioned the image.
Covid-19 vaccination drive has entered its second phase and people in the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are eligible.