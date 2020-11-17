BJP MP’s granddaughter burnt to death by firecrackers.
BJP's MP from Prayagraj, Rita Bahuguna Joshi's granddaughter was burnt to death on Diwali after her dress caught fire from firecrackers.
Prayagraj, 17/11: BJP MP from Prayagraj, Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s granddaughter was burnt to death on the night of Diwali after her dress caught fire. According to sources, the six-year-old had gone to play with her friends on the terrace where her dress caught fire from firecrackers. She was later found in a burnt condition as her cries couldn’t be heard due to the noise from the firecrackers.
The little girl had suffered 60% burns on her body and was in a very critical condition. She was rushed to a private hospital for initial treatment and was to be airlifted to Delhi Military Hospital. In a terrible turn of events, she succumbed to her injuries even before she could be airlifted.