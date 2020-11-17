BJP MP’s granddaughter burnt to death by firecrackers.

Prayagraj, 17/11: BJP MP from Prayagraj, Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s granddaughter was burnt to death on the night of Diwali after her dress caught fire. According to sources, the six-year-old had gone to play with her friends on the terrace where her dress caught fire from firecrackers. She was later found in a burnt condition as her cries couldn’t be heard due to the noise from the firecrackers.

The little girl had suffered 60% burns on her body and was in a very critical condition. She was rushed to a private hospital for initial treatment and was to be airlifted to Delhi Military Hospital. In a terrible turn of events, she succumbed to her injuries even before she could be airlifted.