BJP released Sankalp Patra for Delhi Election

New Delhi, 31/1: The Delhi BJP Unit has released its manifesto (Sankalp Patra) for the upcoming Delhi election on February 8. Noted BJP leaders, Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar were present in the meeting.

The party’s campaign for elections has centered on national issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act, the violence over it, and the abrogation of Article 370.

Another important aspect of the campaign will be to highlight the Modi government’s work like providing ownership rights to residents in unauthorized colonies and slum redevelopment schemes to provide permanent houses to those living in Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters in the city.

BJP promised clear water, cheap wheat flour, and jobs in the Delhi election manifesto.