BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad to be the Deputy CM of Bihar

Patna, 15/11: Tarkishore Prasad, BJP’s MLA from Katihar, Bihar is elected as the leader of BJP in Bihar and will become the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Sushil Modi is expected to make to move to Delhi for the post of a Union Minister. The MLA was elected as the Deputy Chief Minister in the assembly a day before JDU’s Nitish Kumar would take the oath of the Chief Minister for the fourth time.