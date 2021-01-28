BKU ends Protest against Farm Laws after Republic Day Violence

-
World
101,548,107
WorldConfirmed: 101,548,107Active: 25,903,192Recovered: 73,457,881Death: 2,187,034
-
USA
26,168,001
USAConfirmed: 26,168,001Active: 9,783,776Recovered: 15,944,697Death: 439,528
-
India
10,702,031
IndiaConfirmed: 10,702,031Active: 174,540Recovered: 10,373,606Death: 153,885
-
Brazil
9,000,485
BrazilConfirmed: 9,000,485Active: 981,593Recovered: 7,798,655Death: 220,237
-
Russia
3,793,810
RussiaConfirmed: 3,793,810Active: 492,901Recovered: 3,229,258Death: 71,651
-
UK
3,715,054
UKConfirmed: 3,715,054Active: 1,939,231Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 101,887
-
Italy
2,501,147
ItalyConfirmed: 2,501,147Active: 477,969Recovered: 1,936,289Death: 86,889
-
Turkey
2,449,839
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,449,839Active: 93,049Recovered: 2,331,314Death: 25,476
-
Germany
2,182,948
GermanyConfirmed: 2,182,948Active: 243,744Recovered: 1,883,700Death: 55,504
-
Pakistan
539,387
PakistanConfirmed: 539,387Active: 33,295Recovered: 494,578Death: 11,514
-
China
89,326
ChinaConfirmed: 89,326Active: 1,820Recovered: 82,870Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 28/1: Bhartiya Kisan Union(Lok Shakti) has ended its protest against the Farm laws after the Tractor rally violence on January 26. On Wednesday Rashtriya Mazdoor Kisan Sangathan and Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) had distanced themselves from the farmer’s protest.
The Republic Day tractor rally turned violent when the protestors marched towards the Red Fort and hoisted the Sikh religious flag ‘Nishan Sahib’. The violence injured as many as 155 policemen. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the injured Policemen today.
In a total of 22 FIRs, 37 farmer leaders have been named over the violence that unfolded in Delhi. Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu is alleged of instigating the Farmers.