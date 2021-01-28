Subsidy in the Parliament Canteen comes to an End. Check the latest Food Rates Here!

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 28/1: The subsidy provided on food in the Parliament Canteen has come to an end. The food was offered in the canteen at a much lower rate than the market. Expensive food dishes like Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani was served at just Rs 65.

The new prices that were revealed this week has food items at par with the market price. Now Lok Sabha Secretariat can save up to Rs 8 crore with the subsidy coming to an end.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
