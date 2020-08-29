Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman died of cancer

In a piece of tragic news, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman passed away from cancer. He was 43 years old at the time of his death.
Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”