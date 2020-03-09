Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex plunges over 2,000 pts

Mumbai, 9/3: Equity benchmark Sensex plunged over 2,000 points on Monday, led by a rout in global markets amid volatility due to coronavirus outbreak and falling oil prices.

Continuing its downward spiral, the 30-share index was down by 2,046.76 points at 2:15 pm, or 5.45%, to 35,529.86. The NSE Nifty was down by 574.90 points, or 5.23%, to 10,414.55.

The fall on Monday was attributed to heightened volatility in major markets including China, US, and European nations amid concerns over novel coronavirus outbreak and sinking crude prices.