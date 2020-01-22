Blue corner notice issued against Rape accused Nityananda

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Ahmedabad,22/1: Blue corner notice is issued against self-proclaimed Godman Swami Nityananda by Interpol. Gujrat police are working with Interpol to locate Nityananda. Most probably, a red corner notice will be issued against Swami Nityananda. Swami Nityanand was accused of some serious crimes like rape.

Red corner notice requests law enforcement agencies across the world to provisionally detain the person named in the notice and inform the country that has sought the notice. However, agencies are not duty-bound to act on a red corner notice.

Earlier, Swami Nityananda was seen in a foreign location in a leaked video.

