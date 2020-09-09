BMC in action before Kangana reaches Mumbai. New notice on Kangana’s office

Mumbai, 9/9: The tussle continues between the actress Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra Government. Kangana has announced to return to Mumbai, openly challenging the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come into action. According to the information received, BMC has put a new notice on Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai. In this notice, it is said that the illegal construction in the office of Kangana Ranaut has been demolished. Earlier in the notice, he was asked to answer for 24 hours. The BMC and Mumbai Police team have reached their office with a new notice.

In the new notice on Kangana Ranaut’s office, it was told that Kangana Ranaut was given 24 hours’ time through the first notice, in response to which she asked for seven days time. But the BMC has taken immediate action on this and has put a new notice saying that the illegal construction will be demolished.

Before coming to Mumbai, Kangana tweeted that before my arrival, the Maharashtra government and their goons have reached outside my office and are preparing to topple it. The actress shared a picture outside her office on Wednesday morning, tweeting- ‘I promise that I am ready to give blood to honor Maharashtra. It is nothing, you can snatch everything, but my feelings will continue to grow higher.