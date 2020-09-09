ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ଆଉ ୧୧ ଜୀବନ ନେଲା ମହାମାରୀ କରୋନା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୯ା୯(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୩୭୪୮ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଉ ୧୧ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଗଞ୍ଜାମରୁ ୪ ଓ ଭବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୨ଜଣ ,ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀର, ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା, କେନ୍ଦୁଝର, ପୁରୀ, କନ୍ଧମାଳରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାସହ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ କରୋନା ଜନିତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫୮୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

 

