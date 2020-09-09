ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ଆଉ ୧୧ ଜୀବନ ନେଲା ମହାମାରୀ କରୋନା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୯ା୯(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୩୭୪୮ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଉ ୧୧ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଗଞ୍ଜାମରୁ ୪ ଓ ଭବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୨ଜଣ ,ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀର, ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା, କେନ୍ଦୁଝର, ପୁରୀ, କନ୍ଧମାଳରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାସହ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ କରୋନା ଜନିତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫୮୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।
3. A 65 year old female of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
4.A 62 year old male of Ganjam district.
5.A 60 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from hypertension.
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) September 9, 2020
9. A 75 year old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension & Acute Kidney Injury.
10.A 46 year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
11.A 46 year old male of Puri district.
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) September 9, 2020