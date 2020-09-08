BMC sent notice to Kangana to stop her office renovation work

After the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut is always in the news. The Brihanmumbai Metropolitan Municipality (BMC) has banned the construction work of the Mumbai based office of actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been constantly in the news since her statements. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has pasted a ‘stop work’ notice, calling the renovation work in his office a violation of the rules. While giving information in a tweet about this, Kangana informed that due to the criticisms made by her, BMC has ordered to stop the leakage work.

Kangana wrote, ‘My friends on social media have sent this to me. This time he did not come with the bulldozer but went past the notice to stop the work going on in the leakage in my office. Friends, I may suffer a lot but I am getting immense love and support from all of you.’