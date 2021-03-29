Bollywood Hindi Hits without which the festival of colours is incomplete, Have a look

COVID-19 Updates World 127,838,745 World Confirmed: 127,838,745 Active: 21,998,556 Recovered: 103,042,863 Death: 2,797,326

USA 30,962,803 USA Confirmed: 30,962,803 Active: 6,989,393 Recovered: 23,410,884 Death: 562,526

Brazil 12,534,688 Brazil Confirmed: 12,534,688 Active: 1,309,448 Recovered: 10,912,941 Death: 312,299

India 12,039,644 India Confirmed: 12,039,644 Active: 521,770 Recovered: 11,355,993 Death: 161,881

Russia 4,528,543 Russia Confirmed: 4,528,543 Active: 284,102 Recovered: 4,146,408 Death: 98,033

UK 4,333,042 UK Confirmed: 4,333,042 Active: 401,034 Recovered: 3,805,416 Death: 126,592

Italy 3,532,057 Italy Confirmed: 3,532,057 Active: 573,235 Recovered: 2,850,889 Death: 107,933

Turkey 3,208,173 Turkey Confirmed: 3,208,173 Active: 220,004 Recovered: 2,957,093 Death: 31,076

Germany 2,786,345 Germany Confirmed: 2,786,345 Active: 215,077 Recovered: 2,494,800 Death: 76,468

Pakistan 659,116 Pakistan Confirmed: 659,116 Active: 46,663 Recovered: 598,197 Death: 14,256

China 90,182 China Confirmed: 90,182 Active: 172 Recovered: 85,374 Death: 4,636

Holi has remained an intrinsic part of Bollywood Movies, people around the globe enjoy the culture of celebrating Holi with a bollywood hit song. The frolic of Holi has been well captured on the celluloid for decades.

Starting from Rajesh Khanna crooning “Aaj Na Chhodenge” to Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha romancing in “Rang Barse”, from Shah Rukh Khan’s “Soni Soni” to Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone’s vibrant “Balam Pichkari”, Holi sequences have brought with them ample emotions and story graphs.

In these hard times of Covid-19, we might be restricted to enjoy the festival staying inside our homes, but we can at least put on the special playlist and get on the festival flavour.

So, be safe and enjoy our playlist, the best from decades!!!

Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat – Navrang (1959)

Aaj Na Chhodenge – Kati Patang (1971

Rang Barse – Silsila (1981)

Ang Se Ang Lagana – Darr (1993)

Soni Soni – Mohabbatein (2000)

Hori Khele Raghuveera – Baghban (2003

Do Me A Favour – Waqt (2005)

Balam Pichkari – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Badri Ki Dulhania – Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Jai Jai Shivshankar – War (2019)

Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal (1994)