Bollywood Hindi Hits without which the festival of colours is incomplete, Have a look

Holi has remained an intrinsic part of Bollywood Movies, people around the globe enjoy the culture of celebrating Holi with a bollywood hit song. The frolic of Holi has been well captured on the celluloid for decades.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Holi has remained an intrinsic part of Bollywood Movies, people around the globe enjoy the culture of celebrating Holi with a bollywood hit song. The frolic of Holi has been well captured on the celluloid for decades.

Starting from Rajesh Khanna crooning “Aaj Na Chhodenge” to Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha romancing in “Rang Barse”, from Shah Rukh Khan’s “Soni Soni” to Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone’s vibrant “Balam Pichkari”, Holi sequences have brought with them ample emotions and story graphs.

In these hard times of Covid-19, we might be restricted to enjoy the festival staying inside our homes, but we can at least put on the special playlist and get on the festival flavour.

So, be safe and enjoy our playlist, the best from decades!!!

Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat – Navrang (1959)

Aaj Na Chhodenge – Kati Patang (1971

 

Rang Barse – Silsila (1981)

Ang Se Ang Lagana – Darr (1993)

Soni Soni – Mohabbatein (2000)

Hori Khele Raghuveera – Baghban (2003

Do Me A Favour – Waqt (2005)

Balam Pichkari – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Badri Ki Dulhania – Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Jai Jai Shivshankar – War (2019)

Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal (1994)

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
