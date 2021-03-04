Bomb Scare in Taj Mahal, Tourists evacuated!

-
Agra, 4/3: One of the seven wonders of the world Taj Mahal, was sent shock waves after news of a bomb spread like wildfire. Both doors of the Taj Mahal have been locked and a search operation has been launched. All tourists within the premises were evacuated safely.
CISF, Agra Police, and Bomb Disposal Squad have reached taj Mahal to search for the bomb and maintain law and order.
ADG Agra Zone Rajiv Krishna said that an unknown person called at 112 to say that a bomb has been planted inside the Taj Mahal. Krishna added that the tourists were taken out of Taj Mahal as a precautionary measure.