Bombay HC allows Bhim Army to hold workers’ meet in Nagpur

Nagpur, 21/2: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday allowed Chandrashekhar Azad’s Bhim Army to hold their workers’ meet at Reshimbagh grounds in Nagpur on February 22.

The case was heard by a division bench comprising of Justices Sunil B Shukre and Madhav J Jamdar.

The bench gave the Dalit organization permission to hold the meeting but also set certain conditions that the outfit needs to follow. It stated that meeting shall not be converted into a public demonstration or public protest, and asked the Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to give a written undertaking that the party would abide by the conditions.