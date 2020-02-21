Indian Women’s team defeated Australia Women’s team

Sydney, 21/2: Indian Women’s team defeated the Australian Women’s team by 17 runs to secure the first victory in the ICC women’s T20 world cup. Star Spinner Poonam Yadav took 4 wickets for 19 to dismantle the defending and 4 times champion Australia. For Australia opener, Alyssa Healy scored 51 in 35 balls.

Earlier, India set a target of 133 batting first. For India, Deepti Sharma scored a valuable 49 runs. For Australia, Elyssa Perry took 2 wickets. Poonam Yadav is adjudged as the man of the match.