Breaking : Election Commission Bans Mamata Banerjee

-
World
136,832,721
WorldConfirmed: 136,832,721Active: 23,848,630Recovered: 110,031,726Death: 2,952,365
-
USA
31,922,097
USAConfirmed: 31,922,097Active: 6,865,452Recovered: 24,480,794Death: 575,851
-
India
13,564,561
IndiaConfirmed: 13,564,561Active: 1,229,058Recovered: 12,165,126Death: 170,377
-
Brazil
13,482,543
BrazilConfirmed: 13,482,543Active: 1,248,447Recovered: 11,880,803Death: 353,293
-
Russia
4,649,710
RussiaConfirmed: 4,649,710Active: 274,282Recovered: 4,272,165Death: 103,263
-
UK
4,373,343
UKConfirmed: 4,373,343Active: 264,431Recovered: 3,981,812Death: 127,100
-
Turkey
3,849,011
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,849,011Active: 483,661Recovered: 3,331,411Death: 33,939
-
Italy
3,769,814
ItalyConfirmed: 3,769,814Active: 533,005Recovered: 3,122,555Death: 114,254
-
Germany
3,017,237
GermanyConfirmed: 3,017,237Active: 254,302Recovered: 2,683,900Death: 79,035
-
Pakistan
725,602
PakistanConfirmed: 725,602Active: 75,266Recovered: 634,835Death: 15,501
-
China
90,426
ChinaConfirmed: 90,426Active: 295Recovered: 85,495Death: 4,636
Kolkatta, 12/4: In a major development, the Election Commission of India has imposed a ban of 24 hours on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8 pm of April 12 till 8 pm of April 13.