Breaking : Election Commission Bans Mamata Banerjee

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Kolkatta, 12/4: In a major development, the Election Commission of India has imposed a ban of 24 hours on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8 pm of April 12 till 8 pm of April 13.

