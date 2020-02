Mumbai, 6/2: In a huge blow to Rajasthan Royals, pace spearhead Jofra Archer is out of Indian Premier League (IPL ) 2020. He is suffering from an elbow injury. He has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right elbow. Archer will also miss South Africa T20Iis and Sri Lanka Tests for England.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement,” Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK which confirmed a low-grade stress fracture.,”