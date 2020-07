In a shocking report from reliable sources from Spain, one of the greatest players to ever grace the footballing world, Leo Messi has decided to not renew his contract with FC Barcelona. His contract is set to expire in 2021. Spanish radio station Cadena Ser claims the 33-year-old has grown frustrated behind the scenes and told his close friends he will leave on a free transfer in 2021. Real Madrid is now favourite to win the LaLiga.