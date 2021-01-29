Breaking : Loud blast in front of Israeli embassy

-
New Delhi, 29/1: There is news of a loud blast in front of the Israeli embassy on Aurangzeb Road in the capital. As soon as the Delhi Police received the blast call, a special team of police reached the spot, where the glass of several vehicles was found.
Police say that there is no mention of Israel in phone calls made about the blast. The blast took place in a bungalow near the embassy. No injuries have been reported yet. However, three fire engines have reached after receiving information of the blast.