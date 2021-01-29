Breaking : Loud blast in front of Israeli embassy

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 102,150,483
    World
    Confirmed: 102,150,483
    Active: 25,943,709
    Recovered: 74,003,418
    Death: 2,203,356
  • USA 26,340,631
    USA
    Confirmed: 26,340,631
    Active: 9,825,089
    Recovered: 16,071,748
    Death: 443,794
  • India 10,720,971
    India
    Confirmed: 10,720,971
    Active: 172,572
    Recovered: 10,394,352
    Death: 154,047
  • Brazil 9,060,786
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,060,786
    Active: 915,316
    Recovered: 7,923,794
    Death: 221,676
  • Russia 3,813,048
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,813,048
    Active: 485,401
    Recovered: 3,255,462
    Death: 72,185
  • UK 3,743,734
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,743,734
    Active: 1,966,672
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 103,126
  • Italy 2,515,507
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,515,507
    Active: 474,617
    Recovered: 1,953,509
    Death: 87,381
  • Turkey 2,457,118
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,457,118
    Active: 91,297
    Recovered: 2,340,216
    Death: 25,605
  • Germany 2,195,824
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,195,824
    Active: 240,636
    Recovered: 1,898,900
    Death: 56,288
  • Pakistan 541,031
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 541,031
    Active: 32,726
    Recovered: 496,745
    Death: 11,560
  • China 89,378
    China
    Confirmed: 89,378
    Active: 1,802
    Recovered: 82,940
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 29/1: There is news of a loud blast in front of the Israeli embassy on Aurangzeb Road in the capital. As soon as the Delhi Police received the blast call, a special team of police reached the spot, where the glass of several vehicles was found.

Police say that there is no mention of Israel in phone calls made about the blast. The blast took place in a bungalow near the embassy. No injuries have been reported yet. However, three fire engines have reached after receiving information of the blast.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.