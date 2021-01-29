୨ରୁ ଖୋଲିବ ପଠାଣି ସାମନ୍ତ ପ୍ଲାନେଟୋରିୟମ୍

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୯ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆସନ୍ତା ଫେବ୍ରୁଆରୀ ୨ରୁ ଖୋଲିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ପଠାଣି ସାମନ୍ତ ପ୍ଲାନେଟୋରିୟମ୍ । କୋଭିଡ୍ କଟକଣା ଭିତରେ ଖୋଲିବାକୁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆଯାଇଛି । ଡ. ଏପିଜେ ଅବଦୁଲ କାଲାମ ପ୍ଲାନେଟୋରିୟମ୍ ଏବଂ ପଠାଣି ସାମନ୍ତ ସଂଗ୍ରହାଳୟ ମଧ୍ୟ ଖୋଲିବ । କେବଳ ସୋମବାର ଦିନକୁ ଛାଡି ଅନ୍ୟ ସବୁଦିନ ଖୋଲା ରହିବ ପ୍ଲାନେଟୋରିୟମ୍ । ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଶୋ’ରେ ମାତ୍ର ୫୦ ଜଣ ଦର୍ଶକ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ଅନୁମତି ମିଳିଛି ।

