୨ରୁ ଖୋଲିବ ପଠାଣି ସାମନ୍ତ ପ୍ଲାନେଟୋରିୟମ୍

WorldConfirmed: 102,152,060Active: 25,941,203Recovered: 74,007,491Death: 2,203,366
USAConfirmed: 26,340,631Active: 9,825,089Recovered: 16,071,748Death: 443,794
IndiaConfirmed: 10,720,971Active: 172,572Recovered: 10,394,352Death: 154,047
BrazilConfirmed: 9,060,786Active: 915,316Recovered: 7,923,794Death: 221,676
RussiaConfirmed: 3,813,048Active: 485,401Recovered: 3,255,462Death: 72,185
UKConfirmed: 3,743,734Active: 1,966,672Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 103,126
ItalyConfirmed: 2,515,507Active: 474,617Recovered: 1,953,509Death: 87,381
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,457,118Active: 91,297Recovered: 2,340,216Death: 25,605
GermanyConfirmed: 2,195,824Active: 240,636Recovered: 1,898,900Death: 56,288
PakistanConfirmed: 541,031Active: 32,726Recovered: 496,745Death: 11,560
ChinaConfirmed: 89,378Active: 1,802Recovered: 82,940Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୯ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆସନ୍ତା ଫେବ୍ରୁଆରୀ ୨ରୁ ଖୋଲିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ପଠାଣି ସାମନ୍ତ ପ୍ଲାନେଟୋରିୟମ୍ । କୋଭିଡ୍ କଟକଣା ଭିତରେ ଖୋଲିବାକୁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆଯାଇଛି । ଡ. ଏପିଜେ ଅବଦୁଲ କାଲାମ ପ୍ଲାନେଟୋରିୟମ୍ ଏବଂ ପଠାଣି ସାମନ୍ତ ସଂଗ୍ରହାଳୟ ମଧ୍ୟ ଖୋଲିବ । କେବଳ ସୋମବାର ଦିନକୁ ଛାଡି ଅନ୍ୟ ସବୁଦିନ ଖୋଲା ରହିବ ପ୍ଲାନେଟୋରିୟମ୍ । ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଶୋ’ରେ ମାତ୍ର ୫୦ ଜଣ ଦର୍ଶକ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ଅନୁମତି ମିଳିଛି ।